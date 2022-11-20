Atria Investments LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

