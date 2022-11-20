W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

