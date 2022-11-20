Atria Investments LLC Sells 25,228 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,839,561. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.