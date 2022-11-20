Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,717 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $108,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $230.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

