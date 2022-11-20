Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,083 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $98,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 414,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 410,485 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

