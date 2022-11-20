Deutsche Bank AG Has $99.33 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Aflac worth $99,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

AFL stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

