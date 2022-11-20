GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

