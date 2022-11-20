Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $4,092,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.