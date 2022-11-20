AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,720 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 129,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UGI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 210,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UGI Trading Up 5.4 %

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

