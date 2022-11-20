Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

