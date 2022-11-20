Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 101.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,480 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

COF stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

