American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.82 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.