GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

