Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424,783 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $119,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.79 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

