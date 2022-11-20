Keel Point LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

