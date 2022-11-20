BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,931 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $720.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.96 and its 200-day moving average is $640.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $939.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

