Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $117.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $170.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

