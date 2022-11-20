Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $193.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $691.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

