Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 31,688 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,436 shares of company stock valued at $71,229,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

