Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.