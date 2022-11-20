Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,544,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 129,446 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors by 59.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

