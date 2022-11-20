Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

