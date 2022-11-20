Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 45,032 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CNC opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

