The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $240.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

