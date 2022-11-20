Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

