Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,161 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

D opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.