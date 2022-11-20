Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 59,487 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

MPC stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

