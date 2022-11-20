Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,889 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $736.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $725.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.