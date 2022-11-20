Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,268 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

