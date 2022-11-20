Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,325 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $520.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.91 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

