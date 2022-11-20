AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,182 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,331 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of ES opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

