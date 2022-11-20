Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 72,862 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

