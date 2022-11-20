Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,905 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 257,820 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 549,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 207,332 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,406,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,045 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

