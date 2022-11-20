Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $93.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

