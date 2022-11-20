UBS Group AG Purchases 125,710 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $93,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after acquiring an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $418,452,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE:NTR opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

