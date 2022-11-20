Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

