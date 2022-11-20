Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,439 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VLUE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13.

