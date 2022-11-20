FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Reduced by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 32.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.36 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

