Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

