Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.37 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

