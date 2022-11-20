The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.