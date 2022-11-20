Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 435.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after acquiring an additional 229,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,029,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

