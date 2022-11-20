Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,886 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

