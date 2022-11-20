Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.81 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 122,050 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,566,000.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Summit Materials

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

