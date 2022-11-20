Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $239.72 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.55.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.