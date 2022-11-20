Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

