Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 220.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $175,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE:RAD opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

