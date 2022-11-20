Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

