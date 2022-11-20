Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.87 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $7,099,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 144,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,571,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

