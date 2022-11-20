Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.3 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $134.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

